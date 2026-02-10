Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04, FiscalAI reports.

Here are the key takeaways from Anavex Life Sciences’ conference call:

on blarcamesine in December, and Anavex has requested a re-examination (a 60+60 day process led by a different rapporteur/co-rapporteur), with no guarantee of approval. Following a recent FDA Type C meeting , the FDA expects submission of the full Phase IIb/III (Anavex 2-73 AD-004) data package as the next step toward a potential U.S. regulatory pathway.

, the FDA expects submission of the full Phase IIb/III (Anavex 2-73 AD-004) data package as the next step toward a potential U.S. regulatory pathway. Management highlighted Phase IIb/III results they say confirm a precision-medicine responder population (A?-Clear, SIGMAR1 wild-type, COL24A1) with reported significant clinical and quality-of-life improvements and correlated reductions in brain atrophy, with multiple publications and CTAD presentations planned.

(A?-Clear, SIGMAR1 wild-type, COL24A1) with reported significant clinical and quality-of-life improvements and correlated reductions in brain atrophy, with multiple publications and CTAD presentations planned. Financially, Anavex ended the quarter with $131.7 million in cash, no debt, used $7.1 million in operating cash during the quarter, and estimates a cash runway of more than three years while reporting a Q1 net loss of $5.7 million ($0.06/share).

Shares of AVXL opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $388.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.21. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 50,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday. Jones Trading lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Q1 results beat expectations — Anavex reported EPS of ($0.06) vs. consensus ($0.10) and hosted a webcast with management commentary on clinical progress; investors often view an EPS beat and active investor outreach as near-term catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Stronger cash position and reduced burn — Cash rose to $131.7M (from $102.6M) and net loss narrowed to $5.7M, giving management an estimated >3-year runway at current spend — this lowers near-term financing risk for the clinical program. GlobeNewswire Q1 Release

Stronger cash position and reduced burn — Cash rose to $131.7M (from $102.6M) and net loss narrowed to $5.7M, giving management an estimated >3-year runway at current spend — this lowers near-term financing risk for the clinical program. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a Buy and set a $24 price target (large upside vs. current levels), which can attract momentum buyers and institutional attention. Benzinga Analyst Note

Analyst support — D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a Buy and set a $24 price target (large upside vs. current levels), which can attract momentum buyers and institutional attention. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory engagement — Management reported constructive FDA Type C feedback and intends to submit requested Phase IIb/III data to support an NDA path for oral blarcamesine, which if productive is a material de-risking event. GlobeNewswire Regulatory Update

Regulatory engagement — Management reported constructive FDA Type C feedback and intends to submit requested Phase IIb/III data to support an NDA path for oral blarcamesine, which if productive is a material de-risking event. Neutral Sentiment: Pipeline milestones and partnerships — Company outlined multiple 2026 development and publication plans (ACCESS-AD participation, Parkinson’s and Rett programs, ANAVEX 3-71 progression); these are potential medium-term catalysts but carry timeline and execution risk. MSN Regulatory Milestones

Pipeline milestones and partnerships — Company outlined multiple 2026 development and publication plans (ACCESS-AD participation, Parkinson’s and Rett programs, ANAVEX 3-71 progression); these are potential medium-term catalysts but carry timeline and execution risk. Negative Sentiment: EMA headwind — The CHMP issued a negative opinion on the EU marketing application for blarcamesine; Anavex has requested re-examination. This creates regulatory uncertainty in Europe and is a tangible near-term risk. GlobeNewswire CHMP Update

EMA headwind — The CHMP issued a negative opinion on the EU marketing application for blarcamesine; Anavex has requested re-examination. This creates regulatory uncertainty in Europe and is a tangible near-term risk. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing trial and financial risks — Despite progress, Anavex remains loss-making with a large accumulated deficit; clinical/regulatory setbacks or slower-than-expected data could pressure the stock. QuiverQuant Summary

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company applies a proprietary drug discovery platform that targets sigma?1 and muscarinic receptors to modulate cellular stress pathways and support neuronal function. Headquartered in New York City, Anavex is dedicated to advancing treatments for neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases with high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead product candidate, blarcamesine (ANAVEX2?73), is a small?molecule activator of the sigma?1 receptor currently being evaluated in clinical trials for Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease dementia.

