Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS DNLMY opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Dunelm Group plc is a UK?based home furnishings retailer known for its extensive network of stores and growing online presence. Founded in 1979 in Leicester by Ron and David Garlick, the company has grown from a single market stall to become one of Britain’s leading specialists in home accessories, textiles and furniture. Headquartered in Syston, Leicestershire, Dunelm operates over 170 stores across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, serving a broad customer base with a focus on value, quality and design.

The company’s product range spans soft furnishings such as bedding, curtains, blinds and cushions, as well as furniture items for living rooms, dining rooms and bedrooms.

