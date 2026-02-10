Diamond Equity Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ALM

Almonty Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ALM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Diamond Equity upped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Almonty Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 9th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Almonty Industries’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Almonty Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Almonty Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Almonty Industries from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Almonty Industries from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

ALM opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Almonty Industries has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $14.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almonty Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almonty Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Almonty Industries in the third quarter worth $54,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almonty Industries in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Almonty Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Almonty Industries is a Canada-based mining company focused on the production, development and acquisition of tungsten assets. The company’s principal business activity is the mining and processing of tungsten-bearing ore to produce tungsten concentrates for industrial customers. Almonty pursues both operating mines and advanced-stage development projects with the objective of supplying a critical raw material used in hardmetals, tooling, drilling and other industrial applications.

Almonty’s asset footprint has historically included operating and development projects in Europe and Asia.

