Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $18,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $182.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.66. The company has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.18 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target (down from $243.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total value of $3,841,015.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,977,231.82. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

