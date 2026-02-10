Midwest Trust Co Has $33.30 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Midwest Trust Co lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,531 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $33,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $1,371,395.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,486.10. This trade represents a 22.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TEL opened at $226.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.33 and its 200-day moving average is $222.95. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $250.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEL. Oppenheimer raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.86.

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

