The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Mark Vincent Parkinson Sells 100 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) Director Mark Vincent Parkinson sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $19,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,200. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.8%

ENSG stock opened at $199.29 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $202.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.80%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.410-7.610 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 638.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1,009.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

Read Our Latest Report on ENSG

About The Ensign Group

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company’s model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.