Head to Head Analysis: AERWINS Technologies (OTCMKTS:AWIN) versus BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA)

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA – Get Free Report) and AERWINS Technologies (OTCMKTS:AWIN – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares BETA Technologies and AERWINS Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BETA Technologies
|$15.09 million
|243.91
|-$275.64 million
|($9.83)
|-1.70
|AERWINS Technologies
|N/A
|N/A
|-$25.94 million
|($40.00)
|0.00
Insider and Institutional Ownership
7.9% of AERWINS Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of AERWINS Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BETA Technologies and AERWINS Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BETA Technologies
|1
|2
|8
|0
|2.64
|AERWINS Technologies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
BETA Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $36.56, suggesting a potential upside of 119.03%. Given BETA Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BETA Technologies is more favorable than AERWINS Technologies.
Profitability
This table compares BETA Technologies and AERWINS Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BETA Technologies
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|AERWINS Technologies
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
BETA Technologies beats AERWINS Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About BETA Technologies
BETA Technologies Inc. is an electric aerospace company. It involved in designing, manufacturing and selling high-performance electric aircraft, advanced electric propulsion systems, components and charging systems. BETA Technologies Inc. is based in SOUTH BURLINGTON.
About AERWINS Technologies
AERWINS Technologies Inc. engages in redesigning single-seat optionally manned air vehicle in the United States. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.
