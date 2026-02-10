iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY Holdings Lifted by Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC

Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,769 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 2.8% of Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,585,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $1,405,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $1,595,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY opened at $155.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.59 and a 200-day moving average of $142.02. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $155.61.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.6162 per share. This represents a $6.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time. The Index consists of 100 of the highest dividend-yielding securities (excluding real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the Dow Jones U.S.

