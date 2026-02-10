Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Position Lessened by Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC

Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $751.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $756.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $740.87. The stock has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $806.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

