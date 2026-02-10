Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 2,855 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,147,000. Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 95,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $1,943,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $239.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.63. The company has a market cap of $152.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $240.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,887. This trade represents a 68.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.