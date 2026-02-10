Reviewing Chilco River (OTCMKTS:CRVH) and MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) and Chilco River (OTCMKTS:CRVH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MGM Resorts International and Chilco River, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Resorts International 3 10 9 1 2.35 Chilco River 0 0 0 0 0.00

MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus price target of $43.82, suggesting a potential upside of 15.05%. Given MGM Resorts International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MGM Resorts International is more favorable than Chilco River.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Resorts International 1.17% 25.46% 2.18% Chilco River N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MGM Resorts International and Chilco River”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Resorts International $17.54 billion 0.59 $205.86 million $0.75 50.79 Chilco River N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MGM Resorts International has higher revenue and earnings than Chilco River.

Risk & Volatility

MGM Resorts International has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chilco River has a beta of 11.85, indicating that its share price is 1,085% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.1% of MGM Resorts International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of MGM Resorts International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MGM Resorts International beats Chilco River on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. The company's casino operations include slots and table games, as well as online sports betting and iGaming through BetMGM. Its customers include premium gaming customers; leisure and wholesale travel customers; business travelers; and group customers, including conventions, trade associations, and small meetings. The company was formerly known as MGM MIRAGE and changed its name to MGM Resorts International in June 2010. MGM Resorts International was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Chilco River

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. engages in developing products for the consumable products market. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

