Katamaran Capital LLP Has $7.07 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Katamaran Capital LLP grew its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 86.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac comprises 6.5% of Katamaran Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Katamaran Capital LLP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 19 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,975.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,071.43.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,373.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,636.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,597.83. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $1,284.30 and a 1-year high of $2,217.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.05 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total value of $2,581,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,240. This represents a 33.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 521 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,825.83, for a total value of $951,257.43. Following the transaction, the director owned 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,085.52. This represents a 60.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

