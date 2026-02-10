ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 59,686 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59,686 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Strategy worth $92,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Strategy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 31.6% during the third quarter. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co now owns 15,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 25.9% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Strategy by 4,885.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 31,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.
Strategy Stock Up 2.6%
Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $138.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Strategy Inc has a 52-week low of $104.17 and a 52-week high of $457.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on MSTR. Truist Financial set a $268.00 price target on Strategy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $473.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research set a $250.00 price target on shares of Strategy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Strategy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.14.
Key Headlines Impacting Strategy
Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management reiterated the firm’s accumulation strategy on its Q4 earnings call, framing Strategy as a long?term “Bitcoin fortress” which supports the company’s growth thesis and investor confidence. MicroStrategy Earnings Call: Building a Bitcoin Fortress
- Positive Sentiment: Strategy bought 1,142 BTC (~$90M) at an average price near $78,800 — the fresh accumulation signals continued conviction from management and is the main catalyst lifting the stock today. Saylor’s Strategy buys $90M in Bitcoin as price trades below cost basis
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentators and some investors are labeling the current pullback a buy?the?dip opportunity for high?beta Bitcoin proxies, which amplified demand into MSTR stock today. ‘Get Ready to Jump In’: Top Investor Sees Buy Window Forming in Strategy Stock (MSTR)
- Neutral Sentiment: The recent Bitcoin purchases were funded in part by share sales, per SEC filings — this explains the capital flow but is mixed for holders because it shows how buys are financed (dilutive risk vs. on?balance?sheet accumulation). Strategy Announces Bitcoin Purchases Funded by Stock Sales
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results showed revenue roughly in line but a large negative EPS (GAAP) and a continuing strategy of holding Bitcoin; analysts differ on whether execution and capital allocation justify the current valuation. Strategy Q4 Earnings Review: Execution Is The Moat
- Negative Sentiment: Large unrealized paper losses (reported in press coverage) and continued purchases above recent spot lows raise concerns about capital efficiency and downside if Bitcoin falls further. Saylor Buys Again: Strategy Adds 1,142 BTC as Paper Losses Top $5 Billion
- Negative Sentiment: Critical analysts warn Saylor’s approach concentrates downside risk for both MSTR and Bitcoin prices — a reminder that the equity is a leveraged play on BTC and can be volatile or structurally risky. The Shocking Reason This Analyst Says Michael Saylor and MicroStrategy Stock Will Take Bitcoin Prices to $0
Insider Activity at Strategy
In other Strategy news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.88 per share, for a total transaction of $779,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,400. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane A. Dietze acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,128. The trade was a 38.46% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,112 shares of company stock valued at $984,888 and sold 13,177 shares valued at $2,843,166. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Strategy Profile
Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.
Founded in 1989 by Michael J.
