Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 17,450 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 603.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,343 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 39.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 27,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $194.50 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.36 and a twelve month high of $194.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.64.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.20. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.47%.The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 9th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.31%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore upped their price target on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.41.

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off?price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand?name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

