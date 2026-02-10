Federated Hermes Inc. Has $152,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 89.3% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Melius Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $457.00 to $397.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $478.53.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $351.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $421.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.61. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $343.92 and a one year high of $595.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn acquired 10,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $452.23 per share, with a total value of $4,522,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 97,311 shares in the company, valued at $44,006,953.53. This trade represents a 11.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $358.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,844. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,600 shares of company stock worth $5,564,996. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

