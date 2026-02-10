Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cigna Group $CI

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 422,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $121,854,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 683,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $197,091,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,487 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $294.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $350.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.19 and a 200-day moving average of $283.70.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.20. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Truist Financial set a $338.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cigna Group from $428.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cigna Group from $415.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.84.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

