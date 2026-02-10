Chimera Investment (CIM) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Chimera Investment to post earnings of $0.5050 per share and revenue of $80.7650 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Chimera Investment Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Chimera Investment has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.2%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -370.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimera Investment

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 12.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Chimera Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

View Our Latest Report on Chimera Investment

About Chimera Investment

(Get Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in residential mortgage assets. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, whole loan residential mortgages and other mortgage-related assets. As a REIT, Chimera Investment aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through its focus on high-quality collateral and disciplined risk management.

The firm’s core business activities include identifying and acquiring portfolios of residential mortgage loans and securities from financial institutions and in the secondary market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.