AUO (AUOTY) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0005) per share and revenue of $2.1873 billion for the quarter.

AUO Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AUOTY opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. AUO has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19.

AUO Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) is a Taiwanese manufacturer specializing in thin?film?transistor liquid crystal display (TFT?LCD) panels. Headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, the company designs, develops and produces high?resolution display solutions for a variety of end markets, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, mobile devices and tablets. In addition to consumer electronics, AU Optronics supplies specialty and industrial displays for applications such as automotive instrument clusters, medical imaging and retail signage.

Founded in 1996, AU Optronics has grown into one of the world’s leading TFT?LCD producers by expanding its fabrication facilities across Taiwan and mainland China.

