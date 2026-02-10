TripAdvisor (TRIP) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $412.5340 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

TRIP stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.67. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $20.16. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

TRIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on TripAdvisor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 6.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,408 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,425 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 2.7% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 117,704 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TripAdvisor by 308.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,077 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is a leading online travel company that operates a digital platform for travel information, reviews and booking services. The company’s flagship website and mobile apps allow users to access and contribute travel-related content—ranging from hotel and restaurant reviews to ratings for tours, attractions and vacation rentals—helping consumers plan and book trips around the world.

The core of TripAdvisor’s offering is its community-driven review system, which aggregates user-generated feedback alongside editorial content and professional photography.

