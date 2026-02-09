Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 3.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) were up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $208.43 and last traded at $202.56. Approximately 7,398,547 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 5,316,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.58.

A number of research firms have commented on VRT. Barclays upgraded shares of Vertiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Vertiv from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.43. The company has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,444. This trade represents a 57.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 1,560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 99.1% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 54.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

