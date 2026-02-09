iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.68 and last traded at $81.6790, with a volume of 105051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.99.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1,288.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 71,458 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 634.1% in the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

