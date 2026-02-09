Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) Stock Price Up 9.2% – What’s Next?

Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) shot up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.3340. 1,098,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,820,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price objective on Voyager Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Voyager Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -9.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $41,607,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies in the second quarter worth about $110,514,000. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $948,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Voyager Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities.

