TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Stock Price Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.55 and last traded at $24.6350. Approximately 32,163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 80,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TWFG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TWFG from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TWFG in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on TWFG in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TWFG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

TWFG Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 101.35, a current ratio of 101.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.15 million. TWFG had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TWFG, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TWFG

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWFG. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of TWFG by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of TWFG by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TWFG during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of TWFG in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of TWFG by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period.

TWFG Company Profile

TWFG Insurance Services, Inc operates as a property and casualty insurance distribution company that provides personal and commercial insurance solutions through a hybrid model of company-owned branches and franchised offices. The firm offers a broad spectrum of insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, umbrella, flood and specialty lines coverage, tailored to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses. By partnering with multiple insurance carriers, TWFG delivers competitive pricing and customized policy options designed to help clients manage risk and protect their assets.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Odessa, Texas, TWFG has expanded its network to serve customers across numerous U.S.

