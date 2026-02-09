Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 9th (AVY, C, CFG, COST, CYBR, KEY, MTB, PNC, RF, SLGN)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 9th:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Avery Dennison Corporation alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $134.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.50 to $71.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $474.00 to $425.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $24.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $244.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $228.50 to $251.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $31.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.50 to $57.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.50 to $62.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.00 to $99.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.