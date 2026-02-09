Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 9th (AVY, C, CFG, COST, CYBR, KEY, MTB, PNC, RF, SLGN)

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2026

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 9th:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $134.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.50 to $71.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $474.00 to $425.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $24.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $244.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $228.50 to $251.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $31.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.50 to $57.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.50 to $62.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.00 to $99.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.