Trinity Bank NA (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trinity Bank NA (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Trinity Bank NA Stock Performance

TYBT stock remained flat at $96.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.37 and its 200 day moving average is $92.94. Trinity Bank NA has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.00. The firm has a market cap of $105.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.02.

Get Trinity Bank NA alerts:

About Trinity Bank NA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit. The company also offers cash management, internet and mobile banking, remote capture, CD ROM delivery, foreign and domestic wire transfer, and bill pay services, as well as ATM or Visa check cards, merchant cards, and debit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Bank NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Bank NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.