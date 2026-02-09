John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 722 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the previous session’s volume of 292 shares.The stock last traded at $30.2050 and had previously closed at $31.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WLYB

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.75.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $421.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.40 million. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 75.53%.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and knowledge services company headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. Founded in 1807, Wiley has established itself as a leading provider of scholarly, educational and professional content across scientific, technical, medical and academic disciplines. The company leverages both print and digital platforms to deliver peer-reviewed journals, books, reference works and online resources to researchers, educators, students and professionals around the world.

Wiley’s operations are organized into key segments, including Research Publishing, which publishes over 1,600 peer-reviewed journals and a broad suite of digital books; Academic and Professional Learning, which offers course materials, interactive digital platforms and certification programs; and Education Solutions, providing custom learning environments, online degree programs and professional development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.