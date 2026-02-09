Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.61 and last traded at $29.4950, with a volume of 452921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.46.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 66,833.3% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2,557.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

