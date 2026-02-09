fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.5550, with a volume of 882962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded fuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

fuboTV Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $519.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.04.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. fuboTV had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John Janedis sold 170,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $539,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 130,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,310.48. The trade was a 56.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 138,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $438,459.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,563,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,941,702.80. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 610,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,811. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 522,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in fuboTV by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc is a sports-focused live TV streaming platform that provides subscribers with access to a broad range of televised sports, news and entertainment programming. The service offers tiered channel packages featuring major networks such as ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC and regional sports networks, along with bundled options for premium channels and international programming. A core element of fuboTV’s proposition is its cloud DVR functionality, which enables users to record live events and store them for later viewing.

In addition to its live television offerings, fuboTV has developed an in-house ad-supported streaming network—fubo Sports Network—that delivers original sports news, analysis and highlights.

