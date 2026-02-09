QuarkChain Trading Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $22.78 million and $914.94 thousand worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,207,917,058 tokens. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

