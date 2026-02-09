Compound (COMP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $44.97 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Compound has a total market cap of $166.17 million and approximately $44.97 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be purchased for $16.68 or 0.00023971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00037683 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00023062 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00013156 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001077 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,562.40 or 0.40027890 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,964,839 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 9,964,838.67572481 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 17.12667176 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 622 active market(s) with $44,673,606.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

