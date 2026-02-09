Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $975.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $865.00 to $975.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $818.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.81.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $780.92. The stock had a trading volume of 53,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,906. The company has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $821.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $757.29 and a 200-day moving average of $658.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,400. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allium Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 166,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,527,000 after buying an additional 110,914 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

