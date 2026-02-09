Spectral (SPEC) Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days

Spectral (SPEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Spectral token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. Spectral has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $826.36 thousand worth of Spectral was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectral has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

About Spectral

Spectral’s genesis date was May 7th, 2024. Spectral’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,339,134 tokens. Spectral’s official Twitter account is @spectral_labs. Spectral’s official website is www.spectrallabs.xyz.

Spectral Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectral (SPEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Spectral has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 14,104,697 in circulation. The last known price of Spectral is 0.14695352 USD and is down -6.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $851,332.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spectrallabs.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectral directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectral should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectral using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

