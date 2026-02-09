Allen Holding Inc. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Allen Holding Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 29.3% of Allen Holding Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Allen Holding Inc. NY owned 0.07% of Palantir Technologies worth $310,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,307,457,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097,629 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,585,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $295,508,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.14, for a total value of $60,456.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 58,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,809,497.18. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 413,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,899,626.49. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,023,844 shares of company stock worth $167,455,085. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $135.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.38. The stock has a market cap of $323.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.95.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

