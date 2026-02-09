Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Peakstone Realty Trust $PKST

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,074 shares during the quarter. Peakstone Realty Trust accounts for 1.3% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,652,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 2,305.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 170,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 163,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 365.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 43,046 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,362,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,000 after buying an additional 40,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

PKST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Peakstone Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Peakstone Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peakstone Realty Trust has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.00.

PKST stock opened at $20.86 on Monday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $767.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.97.

Peakstone Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PKST) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of necessity-based retail and distribution properties. The company specializes in grocery-anchored shopping centers, community and neighborhood retail assets, and a growing portfolio of cold storage and distribution facilities. Peakstone generates rental income under long-term leases with a mix of national grocers, drugstore chains and logistics tenants.

Peakstone’s retail portfolio is anchored by investment-grade tenants in densely populated trade areas, providing tenants with essential goods and services and supporting resilient occupancy and cash flow.

