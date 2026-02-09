Ergo Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $32.22 million and approximately $216.89 thousand worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000562 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,169.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.91 or 0.00747307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012063 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.03 or 0.00471351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00077173 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $234.16 or 0.00338525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012104 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 82,836,084 coins and its circulating supply is 82,836,846 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

