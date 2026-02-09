Nano Price Reaches $0.57 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Nano has a market cap of $76.14 million and $568.24 thousand worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00000826 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,169.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.91 or 0.00747307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012063 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.03 or 0.00471351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00077173 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.16 or 0.00338525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012104 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.