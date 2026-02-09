Ponke Trading Down 2.2% This Week (PONKE)

Ponke (PONKE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, Ponke has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Ponke token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Ponke has a market capitalization of $15.70 million and $3.28 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,857.67 or 1.00994732 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ponke Token Profile

Ponke’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,544,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkehq. Ponke’s official website is www.ponke.xyz.

Ponke Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,544,226. The last known price of Ponke is 0.03368169 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $3,092,245.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ponke should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ponke using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

