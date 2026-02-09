Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 82,544 Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS

Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 133.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 41,174 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 331,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 208,400 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 186,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS DFIS opened at $35.52 on Monday. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $30.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation. DFIS was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

