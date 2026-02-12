Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECF opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund, Inc (NYSE: ECF) is a closed-end management investment company whose primary objective is to provide shareholders with total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund pursues this objective by investing principally in common stocks of U.S. companies that the investment adviser believes are undervalued relative to their growth prospects and exhibited attractive dividend yields. To complement its equity holdings, the Fund may also allocate assets to convertible securities, preferred stocks and high-quality fixed-income instruments.

The Fund employs a bottom-up, stock-picking approach, seeking issuers across a broad range of sectors that offer favorable risk-reward dynamics.

