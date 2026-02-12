Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.71

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.71 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a 6.2% increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.61.

Copa has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Copa has a payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Copa to earn $17.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of CPA stock opened at $151.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Copa has a twelve month low of $82.54 and a twelve month high of $156.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

About Copa

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.26). Copa had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 18.83%.The firm had revenue of $962.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copa will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA (NYSE:CPA) is a Panama?based aviation holding company that provides passenger and cargo air transportation across the Americas and the Caribbean. Through its principal subsidiary, Copa Airlines, the company operates a modern fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, offering scheduled flights that connect passengers through its Tocumen International Airport hub in Panama City. The company also offers dedicated cargo services under the Copa Cargo brand, leveraging belly hold capacity on its passenger flights to transport freight throughout its network.

The roots of Copa Holdings trace back to 1947, when Compañía Panameña de Aviación began operations as the flag carrier of Panama.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.