Verge Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $93.56 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, Verge has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $93.56 million and $6.62 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00002792 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,962.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000136 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.54 or 0.00747563 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012107 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.95 or 0.00472647 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00076917 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.18 or 0.00336677 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012074 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Verge Coin Profile
Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins and its circulating supply is 16,521,951,235 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official message board is medium.com/vergecurrency. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Verge
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars.
