Verge Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $93.56 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, Verge has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $93.56 million and $6.62 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,962.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.54 or 0.00747563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.95 or 0.00472647 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00076917 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.18 or 0.00336677 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins and its circulating supply is 16,521,951,235 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official message board is medium.com/vergecurrency. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

