HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.3077.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd.

In related news, insider Ketan M. Patel sold 33,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $772,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,724.68. This trade represents a 49.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 16,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $415,306.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196.27. This trade represents a 99.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 91,969 shares of company stock worth $2,277,993 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 2,346.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in HP by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $19.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.21. HP has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 330.68%. HP’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett?Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

