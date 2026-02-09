Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives $23.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sirius XM from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, October 31st.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $21.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 2,883,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after buying an additional 821,657 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 552,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 16,204 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 54,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM’s offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

