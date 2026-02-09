Gunma Bank Ltd. Has $2.89 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Gunma Bank Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,983,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,596,000 after buying an additional 2,339,857 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19,441.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,245 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,031,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,818,000 after acquiring an additional 484,782 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 795.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 332,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,396,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,817,000 after purchasing an additional 231,828 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $222.07 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $222.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.92 and its 200-day moving average is $208.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.