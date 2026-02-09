Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,150 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 60.5% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zoom Communications by 7.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Zoom Communications by 335.7% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 73,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 56,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Zoom Communications by 49.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,827,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,743,000 after purchasing an additional 603,853 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,417 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $728,407.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,212.28. This trade represents a 24.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $212,874.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 145,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,490,286.19. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,992 shares of company stock valued at $21,598,230. Corporate insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.74.

Zoom Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $92.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.90. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $97.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.91.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-5.970 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.490 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

