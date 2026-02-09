SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF $VLU Shares Bought by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,682,000.

VLU opened at $225.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $606.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.55. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 52-week low of $159.27 and a 52-week high of $225.58.

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

