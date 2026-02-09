Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Raises Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT stock opened at $87.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.09.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.3319 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.