ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,189,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,387 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $275,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,298,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,178,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,169,000 after buying an additional 924,761 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,783,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,848,000 after buying an additional 1,517,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $4,288,200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,337,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,312 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $270 and kept an “overweight” call, signaling institutional analyst conviction that AbbVie has double?digit upside from current levels. Read More.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore dropped their target price on AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $223.50 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.39 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.84. The company has a market cap of $395.01 billion, a PE ratio of 94.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 4,184.47% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

