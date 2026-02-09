Aflac Incorporated $AFL Stock Position Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,731,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,791 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $193,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth $432,201,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 16.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,167,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,545,000 after acquiring an additional 594,971 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,954,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Aflac by 459.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 701,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,969,000 after purchasing an additional 575,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 772,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,422,000 after purchasing an additional 458,551 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac stock opened at $117.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.67. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $96.95 and a 1 year high of $119.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). Aflac had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 21.24%.The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price objective on Aflac in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Barclays set a $101.00 price target on Aflac and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

In other Aflac news, EVP Steven Kent Beaver sold 5,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $601,538.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,447.04. The trade was a 12.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $89,407.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,298.75. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 29,044 shares of company stock worth $3,241,981 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac’s product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

