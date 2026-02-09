iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Latko Wealth Management Ltd.

Latko Wealth Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 25.2% of Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 49,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $693.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $690.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $671.58. The stock has a market cap of $762.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $700.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

